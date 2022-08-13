Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 175,742 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,742 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $53,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after purchasing an additional 530,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after buying an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 520,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. 3,221,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,263. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.