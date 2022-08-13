Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,997,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

