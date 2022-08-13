Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $80,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.