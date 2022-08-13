Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $48.76 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Omnicom Group worth $48,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after buying an additional 530,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 659,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,019. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

