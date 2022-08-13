Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 208,165 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $42,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,477,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

