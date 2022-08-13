Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,282 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $44,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,950,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,330,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

