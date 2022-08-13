Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 19,557 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $94.82. 8,837,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

