Moss Coin (MOC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.77 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market cap of $43.13 million and approximately $27.77 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,623,956 coins. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland.

Moss Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

