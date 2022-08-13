Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 2.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $70,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.97. The company had a trading volume of 897,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

