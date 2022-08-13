Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in July

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 567,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
OTCMKTS MPVDF remained flat at $0.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
