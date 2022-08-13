Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in July

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the July 15th total of 567,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

OTCMKTS MPVDF remained flat at $0.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Articles

