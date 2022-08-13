Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares.
Mporium Group Trading Down 82.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.
Mporium Group Company Profile
Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.