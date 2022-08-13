MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,254 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

AFG stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.71 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

