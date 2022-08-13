MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 13,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15,776.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

