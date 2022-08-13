MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after buying an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.41 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 874,949 shares of company stock valued at $51,502,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

