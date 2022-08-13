MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,940,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in WestRock by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.86 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

