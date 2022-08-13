MQS Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in PPL by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 522,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 370,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

