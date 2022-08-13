MQS Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.