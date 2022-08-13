MQS Management LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,914 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.