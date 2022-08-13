MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

