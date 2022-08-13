MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in GSK by 19.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.30%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.