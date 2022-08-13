MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 527,340 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 161.3% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 480,789 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 3.3 %

OEC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.