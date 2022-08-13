MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Steven N. Baruch Sells 9,608 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.64 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

