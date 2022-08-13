mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.93 million and approximately $12,202.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,411.45 or 0.99971063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00048774 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027223 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.