MultiVAC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $413,530.00 (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $413,530.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

