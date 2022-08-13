Myles Kleeger Sells 25,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $502,242.73.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $422,300.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $189,230.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $631,800.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

