Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,405.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,725 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

