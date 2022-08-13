Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 3.4 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

