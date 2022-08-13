Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 151.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

