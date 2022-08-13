Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

NTRA stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

