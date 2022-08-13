National Bank Financial Cuts Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target to C$8.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance
Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at 2.30 on Tuesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 2.30 and a fifty-two week high of 4.75.
About Dialogue Health Technologies
