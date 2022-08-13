National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $282.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.89. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

