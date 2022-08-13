National Bankshares Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Target Price to C$64.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a not updated rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.75.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.55. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

