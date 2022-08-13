National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 795,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

