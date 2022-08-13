Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

