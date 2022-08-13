Needham & Company LLC Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $67.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

