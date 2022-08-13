Needham & Company LLC Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $27.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

