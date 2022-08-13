Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading Down 4.5%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.19. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Neon Bloom Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

