Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NEON opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 40.68% and a negative net margin of 122.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neonode

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Neonode worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

