Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Price Performance
Shares of NEON opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.78. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 40.68% and a negative net margin of 122.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
