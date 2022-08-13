Nerve Finance Market Cap Tops $339,653.26 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $339,653.26 and $805,253.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,521.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00128618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.