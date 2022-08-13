Nervos Network Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $171.24 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.65 or 0.08089095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00180564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00261705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00679182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00589899 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.