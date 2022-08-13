Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

