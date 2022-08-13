Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 485,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 47,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,376,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,765.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 47,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,376,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,765.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $236,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,716.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,632 shares of company stock worth $275,932 and sold 79,533 shares worth $293,135. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 120,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,298. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 62.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

