New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 288,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,246. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

