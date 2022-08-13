NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $208.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

