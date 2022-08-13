NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 4,626 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 53.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.