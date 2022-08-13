NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 158,136 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Momentive Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Momentive Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.