NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $227.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average is $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,602 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

