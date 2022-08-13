NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 490 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 43.1% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool Trading Up 3.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.56.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $388.79 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $324.14 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.