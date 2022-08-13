NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 5,527 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 828.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 18,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $354.27 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $342.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

