NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

